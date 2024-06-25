To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia - Statehood Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations in an atmosphere of friendship, and the continuation of our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Slovenia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 June 2024