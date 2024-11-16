OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS
To His Eminence Mr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders
Your eminence,
I was deeply saddened to hear about the heavy loss that has befallen your family, passing of your sister Samiha Mohammed Al-Tayeb.
In this sorrowful time, I share in your grief, offer my heartfelt condolences and wish patience to you and all the members of your family.
May God rest her soul in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 16 November 2024