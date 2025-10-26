The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

Dear Mr. Federal President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, I sincerely congratulate You and, through You, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Austria will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

On this momentous day, I extend my best wishes to You and wish the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 October 2025

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network