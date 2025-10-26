To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

Dear Mr. Federal President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, I sincerely congratulate You and, through You, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Austria will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

On this momentous day, I extend my best wishes to You and wish the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 October 2025