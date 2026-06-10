To His Excellency Mr. António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Portugal relations, which are built on mutual respect, and to strengthen our cooperation.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Portugal lasting prosperity and well-being.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 June 2026