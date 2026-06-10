The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

To His Excellency Mr. António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Portugal relations, which are built on mutual respect, and to strengthen our cooperation.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Portugal lasting prosperity and well-being.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 June 2026

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network