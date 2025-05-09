To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador
Dear Mr. President,
I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ecuador.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts in a consistent manner to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.
I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your presidential duties for the well-being of the friendly people of Ecuador.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 May 2025