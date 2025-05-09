To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ecuador.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts in a consistent manner to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your presidential duties for the well-being of the friendly people of Ecuador.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 May 2025