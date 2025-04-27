To His Excellency Mr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sierra Leone – Independence Day.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 April 2025