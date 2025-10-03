To His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and extend best wishes to you and to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction. Today, we have ample opportunities to further deepen our cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in economic-trade, industry, high technologies, digital transformation, science, education, and other areas.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our friendly peoples, we will continue our joint efforts consistently to strengthen Azerbaijan-Korea relations and expand our cooperation.

On this festive day, I extend to you my best wishes and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2025