To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

Dear Mr. President,

My Dear Brother,

I honor the cherished memory of all our brothers and sisters who were martyred to thwart the attempted coup in Türkiye nine years ago with deep respect and reverence, and extend my deepest condolences to their families and to all the people of Türkiye.

That night, brotherly Türkiye wrote the greatest heroic epic in its modern history. Your courageous and persevering people rose to defend their homeland, flag, and state, resisting the bloody coup attempt that threatened the constitutional and democratic foundations of the Republic of Türkiye, and made their chests a shield. Today, we can proudly say that July 15 – “Democracy and National Unity Day” stands as a landmark date that honors the triumph of strong and unshakable will, national unity, solidarity and patriotism.

From the first moments of the treacherous coup attempt, the Azerbaijani people and state demonstrated their support and solidarity by standing by brotherly Türkiye, which was once again a clear manifestation of the "One nation, two states" principle, and a shining example of our brotherhood.

This heinous attempt against the Turkish state was thwarted thanks to your leadership, profound steadfastness, and the unwavering unity of your people. Your brotherly country emerged from this challenging test with a clean conscience and even stronger, once again proving its power to the whole world.

Today, you are working with resolve and determination to achieve the goal of a 'terror-free Türkiye' and to leave a safe, peaceful, and prosperous nation for future generations. The recent decision by the PKK terrorist group to disband and lay down its arms stands as a powerful testament to your strong political will — a triumph of national unity and solidarity."

My dear brother,

Today, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are confidently and successfully moving forward shoulder to shoulder towards the future. The unshakable brotherhood, unparalleled unity and strategic alliance between our countries are a key factor of security, partnership and development for our region and beyond. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen and deepen our strategic alliance, which stems from the will of our brotherly peoples who have historically supported each other, and from the Shusha Declaration.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace, prosperity and well-being to the brotherly people of Türkiye.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 July 2025