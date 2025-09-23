To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

Your Majesty,

My Dear Brother,

It is with great pleasure that I convey my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, all your people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom.

The common spiritual values, religious and cultural roots and strong friendship that unite our brotherly peoples are among the key factors determining the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. We are pleased with the current level of our relations with our reliable partner, Saudi Arabia, which is based on mutual trust and support.

The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is currently expanding day by day and being enriched with new content. We express our determination to continue our mutual activities to further deepen our cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry, investment, alternative and renewable energy, green transition, and other areas.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector has developed and reached a new level. I highly value the operations of your brotherly country's leading company "ACWA Power" in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, particularly the construction of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, which will be the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region. This project plays an important role in diversifying Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian economic relations. At the same time, the current level of our mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ is commendable.

I highly appreciate the fruitful cooperation of between our countries within international organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and note with satisfaction that Azerbaijan will host the OIC Summit next year.

I am confident that, thanks to our joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia interstate relations and cooperation, drawing strength from our rich spiritual values and the brotherhood of our peoples, will continue to evolve and enhance on an upward trajectory both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 September 2025