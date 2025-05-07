To Lam: Joint Statement opens new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
“The relations between our countries (Vietnam and Azerbaijan – ed.) have been consistently strengthened by the heads of state and our peoples,” said To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“We have achieved significant results in the political, diplomatic, energy, defense, trade, and other fields. On this basis, we have already adopted a Joint Statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership. This ushers in a new era and opens a new chapter in the history of relations between our countries. I am confident that we will be able to deepen and expand our bilateral relations in the near future and utilize our advantages in the interests of development,” the General Secretary added.
