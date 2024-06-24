To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation

Dear Sergey Alimovich,

It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Sharing in the grief of irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of the killed, as well as to the entire people of Dagestan. I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 June 2024