To the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh”

Dear exhibition participants,

It is my sincere pleasure to welcome you to the opening of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh.”

This year, within the framework of Caspian Construction Week, we are proud to host both the 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” and the 30th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition “BakuBuild” anniversary events.

The 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition coincides with a landmark period in the history of statehood of the Republic of Azerbaijan, marking key anniversaries that embody our sovereignty and national unity. We proudly commemorate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution and the fifth anniversary of our historic Victory in the Patriotic War. All these achievements not only attest to the unwavering will and solidarity of our people and their commitment to advancing toward strategic goals, but also mobilize us around a new mission – the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Currently, within the framework of the “Great Return” program, large-scale reconstruction and development projects are being successfully carried out in the liberated territories, fundamentally transforming the region’s landscape. Cities are being built in accordance with modern urban planning concepts; new schools and hospitals are being constructed; road, transport, and communications infrastructure is being developed; jobs are being created; and green energy zones and industrial parks are being established. Karabakh is evolving not only as a symbol of our national pride, but also as a 21st-century area of sustainable development.

It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition for both local and international participants. The exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, facilitates discussions on joint projects and partnership opportunities, and creates new prospects for the socio-economic development of the region. Held for the fifth time, this event not only demonstrates Azerbaijan’s achievements to the world but also strengthens our country’s position as a global hub for investment, technology, and innovation.

Held annually, this prestigious exhibition embodies the reality of sustainable construction, progress, and peace, while remaining a forward-looking, high-impact event. Partnerships forged here strengthen mutual trust among people and nations, build new bridges of cooperation, and place Karabakh at the heart of a sustainable development agenda.

I am confident that this exhibition will continue to play a crucial role in fostering partnerships among participants, identifying modern development and investment initiatives, and advancing the reconstruction of Karabakh and the entire region.

On this auspicious occasion, I once again warmly congratulate all organizers and participants on the 5th anniversary of the exhibition and wish “Rebuild Karabakh” continued success and new achievements in the years to come.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 October 2025