To their Excellencies Madame Alice Mina and Mr. Vladimiro Selva, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

Your Excellency,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of San Marino and convey my best wishes.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your responsible activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of San Marino.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 31 August 2026