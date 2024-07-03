Tourism and hotel industry fully prepared for COP29, says Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency chairman

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

“The principal goal ahead is to strengthen the role of the hotel industry in organizing an international event like COP29 at the highest level. Hotels and other means of accommodation have been presented on the official unified online reservation platform for centralized accommodation of future COP29 visitors,” said Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev at the event about assigning star ratings to hotels that passed the national star classification and the presentation of the National Reservation Platform.

Noting that the tourism and hotel industry stands fully prepared for COP29, Fuad Naghiyev stated: "We hope that the hotels that did not get the star rating they claimed will soon be able to join the hotel rankings of those successfully completed the star classification".