Trilateral meeting of representatives of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian Foreign Ministries kicks off in Tbilisi

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

A trilateral meeting of representatives from the Foreign Ministries of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia has commenced in Tbilisi.

“The aim of the diplomats’ meeting is to exchange views and opinions on possible directions for trilateral cooperation,” said Maka Botchorishvili, Georgian Foreign Minister, in her remarks to journalists.

“The meeting will explore opportunities for trilateral cooperation. The areas of interest for the three countries will be defined, and possible ways of cooperation will be determined, allowing the countries in the region to develop joint approaches to several issues. All of these topics will be discussed today,” said Georgian First Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

