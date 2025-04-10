TRNC Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Northern Cyprus

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for showing supporting to Northern Cyprus.

According to him, the Turkish Cypriots were extremely happy to hear President Ilham Aliyev expressing Azerbaijan’s readiness to stand by Northern Cyprus. The TRNC PM highlighted his country’s efforts to secure a worthy place in the international arena, underscoring Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s steadfast support on this track.

Ünal Üstel noted that Northern Cyprus continues to resolutely protect its legitimate rights.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of all Turkish Cypriots, I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and his people,” he added.