Trump hails 'very productive' call with Xi, signals approval of TikTok deal

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

President Donald Trump hailed "progress" during a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday, and appeared to signal Beijing's sign-off on a deal for American firms to acquire TikTok's US operations, Anadolu Agency reports.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," he said on his social media platform.

"The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!" he added.

Trump was referring to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which is slated to be hosted by South Korea on Oct. 31.