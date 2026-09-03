Trump hints US would not back UK over Falkland Islands due to lack of Iran war support

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Donald Trump has hinted he would not come to the UK's aid in a potential future conflict with Argentina over the Falkland Islands, according to BBC.

In an interview with GB News, the US president said that Britain had "not been there to help me" with his country's war with Iran, despite later saying his military did not need any support.

Trump's latest remarks come after he previously said the US could revise its neutral position on the islands' sovereignty if the UK failed to increase defence spending.

Argentinian President Javier Milei is due to make a televised statement on Thursday night about what he describes as his nation's "historic" claim to the islands.

The Falklands, in the south-west Atlantic Ocean, remain the subject of a sovereignty dispute between Britain and Argentina, more than 40 years on from an armed conflict over the territory.

When asked if he would "come to the UK's aid" during a potential territorial dispute, Trump told GB News: "Well look, I was there when they had the first war.

"That was a long time ago and I watched it so carefully, and you comported yourselves very well. You took it back pretty strongly, but it's a long way away."

Turning his attention to the US' current conflict with Iran, he added: "So, your country's not doing well. Don't forget, you get a big percentage of your oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and you weren't there to help me.

"Your country was not there to help me. We didn't need help, but I did ask Nato, and I asked your former leader, 'why didn't you send a couple of ships?'

Trump said the-then prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, told him no vessels were available, which "was pretty sad", he added.

He also said: "Nato was not there, even though they get – most of those countries get – a big portion of their oil from there. So we're doing that by ourselves".

Argentina and the UK waged a brief but bitter war over the territory in 1982. A British military task force ejected Argentine forces, which had landed on the Falklands to stake a territorial claim.

Seventy-four days of fighting led to the deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine military personnel.

Previous US administrations have formally recognised the UK's de facto administration of the islands, but have not taken a formal position regarding sovereignty.

Trump's comments come after he was asked by the BBC if he was reviewing the US position on the islands.

The president replied: "I always review every position. That's just one of many."

The UK government responded by saying Falkland islanders "are British with a right to determine their own future".

A spokesperson added: "The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory and our commitment to them is unwavering."

In a 2013 referendum, residents of the islands voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory - with 99.8% voting in favour and just three voting against.