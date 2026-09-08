Trump posts map appearing to show North America, other territories as part of US

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump has shared a map on his Truth Social account that appears to depict much of North America and surrounding territories under the US flag, in the latest in a series of provocative posts involving geography and territorial claims.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the image shows the US flag covering the United States as well as large parts of Canada, Greenland and Mexico, while US-style imagery also appears across other areas of the region. The post did not include an explanation from Trump.

The image comes a day after Trump shared another graphic that appeared to rename the US state of New Mexico as New America, with the word Mexico crossed out and replaced by America. The White House has not announced any formal effort to change the state's name.

Alongside the North America map, Trump posted several other similar images after the New Mexico graphic drew criticism from state officials.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on the US social media company X that the state’s name “isn’t up for debate,” accusing Trump of “coloring on maps” while working families face rising fuel costs.

Sen. Martin Heinrich said on X: “Three things I will always call by their actual names… The Gulf of Mexico, Lake Ontario, New Mexico.”

Rep. Melanie Stansbury also rejected the idea, saying: “We’re New Mexicans. Period.” Rep. Gabe Vasquez said Trump could not “erase New Mexico,” its history or culture.

Trump has increasingly used geographic renaming and maps as part of his political messaging. In January 2025, he ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be referred to by the US government as the “Gulf of America.” On Aug. 27, he signed an executive order directing federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America,” a move that came amid sharply deteriorating relations with Canada.

The Trump administration has also pursued claims over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, prompting diplomatic tensions.

Washington's pressure on Cuba has also intensified, with the US imposing sanctions and maintaining a broader economic pressure campaign against Havana.