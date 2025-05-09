Trump says 80% tariff on China 'seems right' ahead of trade talks

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump on Friday said an 80% tariff on Chinese goods “seems right” as Washington prepares for high-level trade talks with China in Switzerland, according to Anadolu Agency.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” Trump said on Truth Social, referring the issue to the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will lead the US delegation at the talks.

The proposed 80% tariff would mark a sharp reduction from the current 145% tariff imposed on many Chinese imports as part of the ongoing trade dispute.

Trump also urged China to open its markets to the US, stating that closed markets are no longer effective and that it would be beneficial for China to do so.

“CHINA SHOULD OPEN UP ITS MARKET TO USA — WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON’T WORK ANYMORE,” he wrote in a separate post.

Talks are set to begin Saturday in Geneva, with Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer leading the American side and Vice Premier He Lifeng representing China.

The negotiations aim to ease tensions following a sharp escalation earlier this year, when the US imposed tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports and China retaliated with tariffs up to 125% on certain American goods.