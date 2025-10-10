Trump says he will head to the Middle East on Sunday after Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he plans to leave for the Middle East sometime on Sunday, after Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, according to Reuters.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of Trump's initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza that has upended the Middle East.