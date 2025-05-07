Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Donald Trump said the US would stop attacking the Houthis in Yemen because the group had "capitulated", as Oman confirmed a "ceasefire" had been reached with the Iran-backed group for it to stop targeting shipping in the Red Sea, BBC reported.

"[The Houthis] just don't want to fight, and we will honour that and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," he said, speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House.

Shortly afterwards the Omani foreign minister posted that the deal meant neither side would target the other, "ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping".

The Houthis have yet to comment.

The US stepped up air strikes on the Houthis in March and the US military says it has struck 1,000 targets in Yemen since then.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said the Houthis would "not be blowing up ships anymore".

"The Houthis have announced that they are not, or they announced to us at least, that they don't want to fight anymore... but, more importantly, we will take their word.

"They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore and that's what the purpose of what we were doing... so that's just news we just found out about that."