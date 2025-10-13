Trump thanks Arab and Muslim nations for supporting the safe rebuilding of Gaza

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump thanked Arab and Muslim nations for supporting the safe rebuilding of Gaza during a speech at the Israeli parliament on Monday, Arab News reported.

He also said that the ceasefire he helped broker in the Gaza war had ushered in the “historic dawn of a new Middle East”.

“And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity,” he said.

“This is not only the end of a war... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

“Let me also convey my tremendous appreciation for all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home,” Trump said in remarks before the Israeli parliament.

“We had a lot of help, we had a lot of help from a lot of people that you wouldn't suspect, and I want to thank them very much for that. It’s an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace.”

Trump’s address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted as a left-wing lawmaker was expelled.

“That was very efficient,” Trump quipped as the MP was quickly taken out.

The US president had paused as a Knesset staff member audibly ordered the expulsion of lawmaker Ofer Cassif after an apparent protest.

Trump received a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers ahead of his address to parliament during a brief visit to Israel after brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The applause lasted several minutes as lawmakers clapped and cheered Trump, who was accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday that he is “committed to this peace” in a speech to parliament.

He added: “Today, the Jewish calendar marks the end of two years of war.”

Netanyahu also praised the US president for helping broker the first phase of a Gaza deal that saw the return of all living Israeli hostages.

“Donald Trump is the greatest friend that the state of Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also praised Israel’s soldiers, saying the country had “achieved amazing victories over Hamas”.

“Under your leadership, we can forge new peace treaties with Arab countries in the region and Muslim countries beyond the region,” Netanyahu said, adding that “no one wants peace more than the people of Israel”.

Trump landed in Israel on Monday to celebrate the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, an agreement that he declared had effectively ended the war and opened the door to building a durable peace in the Middle East.