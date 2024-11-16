Tulia Ackson: We want our governments to implement commitments made at such conference

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“COP29 is a crucial platform. Here, the issues discussed by states and governments are very critical. Steps should be taken to solve them. We want our governments to implement the commitments made at such events,” Tulia Ackson, Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) told AZERTAC.

She thanked the Azerbaijani government for its efforts in facilitating discussions on various aspects of climate action and global climate change.