Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Turkish Airlines will become Liverpool's front-of-shirt sponsor from the start of the 2027-28 season in a £300m deal, BBC reported.

The five-year contract is worth in excess of £60m a season, an increase on the current £50m-per-season deal with Standard Chartered, which has been the club's main partner since 2010 and is the existing front-of-shirt sponsor.

Liverpool believe the agreement with Turkish Airlines is the most valuable front-of-shirt-only commercial deal in Premier League history - with Arsenal and Manchester City's deals with Emirates and Etihad Airways respectively also involving stadium naming rights.

In February, Liverpool announced record revenues of more than £700m for the most recent financial year and were the highest-placed Premier League club in the Deloitte Football Money League.

Turkish Airlines will become only the third different front-of-shirt partner in 35 years at Liverpool, following Carlsberg and Standard Chartered, with the latter remaining in position this season before transitioning to become a global partner from 2027-28 onwards.

The airline will be the sixth front-of-shirt sponsor in the club's history, following Hitachi (1979-1982), Crown Paints (1982-1988), Candy (1988-1992), Carlsberg (1992-2010) and Standard Chartered (2010-2027).

Negotiations with Turkish Airlines started before 1892 Holdings - a consortium led by Liverpool vice-chairman Amit Bhatia - purchased a stake of about 38% in the club last month.

Chief commercial officer Ben Latty said the front of the shirt "holds a special place in the history" of Liverpool, adding that the partnership will build on "strong foundations" from the Reds' Champions League win in Turkish city Istanbul in 2005.

Turkish Airlines chief executive Ahmet Olmustur said: "This partnership brings together two global brands united by their international reach, commitment to excellence and ability to inspire millions of people around the world."