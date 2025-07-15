The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Turkish Ambassador: We remember the strong support of brotherly Azerbaijan during the treacherous coup attempt

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

“Today marks a historic day. July 15 - Democracy and National Unity Day - was a major turning point in Türkiye’s history. The name of this victory is Türkiye. And this victory belongs to all of us,” said Birol Akgün, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Recalling the support extended by President Ilham Aliyev during the 2016 coup attempt, Ambassador Akgün stated: “During that treacherous coup attempt, we remember the strong support of brotherly Azerbaijan through the words of President Ilham Aliyev. It is very important to pass down this great struggle to future generations.”

He emphasized that the heroes of July 15 showed the world - at the cost of their lives - that the Turkish nation would never compromise on unity and solidarity. “As a people who have historically lived free, we demonstrated our unwavering commitment to our values before the entire world,” the ambassador added.

