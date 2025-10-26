Turkish expert: The Zangezur corridor could change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus

Ankara, October 26, AZERTAC

The Zangezur corridor (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, TRIPP) has the potential to change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus. This will be made possible by reducing the distances and times for cargo delivery, and consequently increasing the efficiency of the Middle Corridor through the continuity of land connections between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Hilmi Demir, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Studies Institute at the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkiye (TEPAV) based in Ankara.

In an article titled “The Strategic Architecture of the Zangezur Corridor,” the institute’s head notes that the new route will strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub by contributing to the future development of the non-oil sector of the country’s economy.

“For Turkiye, the Zangezur corridor means stimulating the economic development of the Eastern Anatolia provinces, as well as ensuring the flexibility of supply chains between Central Asia and Europe. Finally, for Armenia, the new route will be an opportunity for balanced integration with both the East and the West, while also increasing revenues from logistics services,” said the head of the Ankara analytical center.

He noted that the new route between Azerbaijan’s western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will become a factor in bringing regional countries closer together and fostering mutual integration, and it is not targeted against any state.

“The Zangezur corridor can give a strong impetus to strengthening the environment of trust in the region and serve as a catalyst for prosperity and intercultural dialogue,” emphasized H. Demir.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent