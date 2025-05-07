Turkish Foreign Minister talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to express solidarity against Indian unprovoked aggression

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 7, AZERTAC

The Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan called Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar early Wednesday to express Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation. Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroğlu called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad to convey Türkiye’s strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives. The two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.