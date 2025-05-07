Turkish Foreign Minister talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to express solidarity against Indian unprovoked aggression
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 7, AZERTAC
The Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan called Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar early Wednesday to express Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation. Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on the evolving situation.
Meanwhile, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroğlu called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad to convey Türkiye’s strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives. The two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]
® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
- 06.05.2025 [17:29]
Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village
- 06.05.2025 [17:26]
Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
- 06.05.2025 [16:10]
Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
- 06.05.2025 [15:45]
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win
- 06.05.2025 [15:36]
India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
- 06.05.2025 [15:23]
Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
- 06.05.2025 [15:11]
Italy hit by wave of bad weather
- 06.05.2025 [14:12]
FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks
- 06.05.2025 [13:54]
® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025
- 06.05.2025 [13:21]
Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions
- 06.05.2025 [13:18]
Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year
- 06.05.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time
- 06.05.2025 [12:41]
Belarusian PM visits Victory Park
- 06.05.2025 [12:21]
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran
- 06.05.2025 [11:54]
Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors
- 06.05.2025 [11:35]
Have scientists solved the mystery of gold’s origin in the universe?
- 06.05.2025 [11:25]
Scientists develop super strong antibodies for new cancer treatment
- 06.05.2025 [11:16]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 06.05.2025 [11:14]
Japanese retailers step up business activities in Vietnam
- 06.05.2025 [11:13]
Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan
- 06.05.2025 [10:54]
QazaqAir airline to change its name to VietJet Kazakhstan
- 06.05.2025 [10:48]
A comprehensive look at what happens in the brain when we're reading
- 06.05.2025 [10:46]
AZPROMO: Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeds $101 million in Q1
- 06.05.2025 [10:44]
Bangladesh voices concern over regional tensions, urges de-escalation
- 06.05.2025 [10:37]
Lewandowski back to help ease tired legs for Barca in Milan
- 06.05.2025 [10:34]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore cooperation in military education
- 05.05.2025 [22:18]
Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
- 05.05.2025 [20:50]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail development of cooperation in military education
- 05.05.2025 [20:32]
® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent
- 05.05.2025 [20:06]
® Special “Spring” offer from Azercell
- 05.05.2025 [19:43]
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation honored with international award
- 05.05.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on official visit to UAE
- 05.05.2025 [18:37]