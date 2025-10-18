The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

Istanbul, October 18, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the restoration of state independence.

"Happy 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our ally, fraternal Azerbaijan," said a congratulatory message shared on the official social media account of the ministry.

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable
  • 18.10.2025 [15:12]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety
  • 18.10.2025 [14:31]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
  • 18.10.2025 [13:55]

UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"
  • 18.10.2025 [13:02]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister
  • 18.10.2025 [12:43]

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council
  • 18.10.2025 [12:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening
  • 18.10.2025 [12:20]

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust
  • 18.10.2025 [12:13]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's meeting with Pope Leo XIV in spotlight of Vatican and Italian media outlets
  • 18.10.2025 [11:17]

Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter's Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican's Secretary of State VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV VIDEO

