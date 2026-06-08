Turkish Foreign Ministry: We hope that a final peace agreement will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Istanbul, June 8, AZERTAC
Türkiye welcomes the successful completion of the parliamentary elections in Armenia in a peaceful and orderly environment and wishes the results to be beneficial for the Armenian people, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The ministry expressed hope that the post-election period will create favorable conditions for the signing of a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. To this end, Türkiye will continue, as it has done so far, to contribute to regional stability and prosperity on the basis of the common interests of the countries of the region.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- 08.06.2026 [20:19]
Azerbaijan and Vietnam expand judicial and prosecutorial relations
- 08.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan joins Bled Water Forum in Slovenia
- 08.06.2026 [19:40]
Serbian sports minister arrives in Azerbaijan
- 08.06.2026 [19:34]
Pakistan invited to attend 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum
- 08.06.2026 [19:31]
Azerbaijani cuisine presented at international food festival in Thessaloniki
- 08.06.2026 [19:30]
Vietnamese delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan
- 08.06.2026 [19:29]
® Bakcell announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
- 08.06.2026 [18:57]
From José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama
- 08.06.2026 [18:18]
Starmer preparing to announce social media restrictions for children
- 08.06.2026 [18:04]
Azerbaijan, Denmark explore prospects for economic cooperation
- 08.06.2026 [18:00]
Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam
- 08.06.2026 [17:58]
FC Qarabag Tallinn wins silver at international tournament in Brussels
- 08.06.2026 [17:33]
Azerbaijani media representatives visit Turkmen Carpet Museum
- 08.06.2026 [17:29]
Expert: Middle Corridor is entering a phase of strategic development
- 08.06.2026 [16:55]
Kazakhstan and South Korea prepare nuclear energy cooperation memorandum
- 08.06.2026 [16:30]
Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus sign Cooperation Program for 2027–2028
- 08.06.2026 [16:27]
June 8 marks World Oceans Day
- 08.06.2026 [16:19]
New AIR analysis explores Azerbaijan’s status as a middle power
- 08.06.2026 [15:55]
Scientists warn climate predictions may misjudge forest carbon absorption
- 08.06.2026 [15:47]
Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day marked in Germany
- 08.06.2026 [15:40]
Uzbekistan – India: Cooperation in healthcare and innovation transfer
- 08.06.2026 [15:36]
Garabagh horse monument unveiled in Switzerland
- 08.06.2026 [15:00]
Nikkei falls over 4% as selling of tech issues continues
- 08.06.2026 [14:59]
Reuters: Central African Republic to accept third-country deportees from US
- 08.06.2026 [14:59]
UK ministers to issue guidance on children's screen use
- 08.06.2026 [14:28]
Azerbaijan’s Culture Days in Turkmenistan wrap up with spectacular concert
- 08.06.2026 [13:28]
Middle East 'does not need an escalation,' EU foreign policy chief warns
- 08.06.2026 [13:15]
Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete wins another gold in Germany
- 08.06.2026 [13:11]
Azerbaijani powerlifters set two new European Championship records
- 08.06.2026 [13:08]
Exporting Azerbaijani educational model – UNEC’s Derbent Branch
- 08.06.2026 [12:53]
Tsunami advisory issued for Pacific coasts of western, eastern Japan
- 08.06.2026 [12:52]
Trump considers buying Chagos Islands
- 08.06.2026 [12:47]
Unknown flying device exploded in Orhei district
- 08.06.2026 [12:45]
® AzInTelecom participates in 4th National Cybersecurity Forum
- 08.06.2026 [12:20]
Israel completes wave of strikes on Iranian Air Defenses
- 08.06.2026 [12:01]
Top stories update
- 08.06.2026 [12:00]
Humanity’s future depends on protecting rapidly changing ocean
- 08.06.2026 [11:43]
ANAMA: 149 mines and 412 UXOs neutralized over the past week
- 08.06.2026 [11:29]
Seven OPEC+ nations to increase oil output by 188,000 bpd in July
- 08.06.2026 [10:58]
Airport closes after strong quake in Philippines: CAAP
- 08.06.2026 [10:49]
Gold and silver prices fall on global markets
- 08.06.2026 [10:47]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 08.06.2026 [10:44]
Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Türkiye
- 08.06.2026 [09:57]
Azerbaijan expands economic ties at St. Petersburg Forum
- 07.06.2026 [21:59]
Top stories update
- 07.06.2026 [12:00]
Third Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe held in Hamburg
- 07.06.2026 [11:27]
Parliamentary elections underway in Armenia
- 07.06.2026 [11:21]
"Azerbaijan – From the Lens to History" exhibition opens in Arkadag
- 07.06.2026 [11:17]
Azerbaijan and Moldova expand cooperation in agriculture
- 06.06.2026 [23:10]
Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage showcased in Istanbul
- 06.06.2026 [22:46]
Azerbaijan widely represented at Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul
- 06.06.2026 [21:04]
Top stories update
- 06.06.2026 [20:00]
Türkiye’s Kars and Eskişehir Bar Associations delegates visiting Azerbaijan
- 06.06.2026 [17:30]
Ganja hosting event marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation
- 06.06.2026 [16:57]
Azerbaijan joins “AI Leaders 2026” program in Kazakhstan
- 06.06.2026 [14:13]
Baku Boulevard hosting festival of classic and racing automobiles
- 06.06.2026 [13:40]
Ashgabat hosts gala concert marking Azerbaijan`s Culture Days
- 06.06.2026 [12:42]
Ashgabat hosts event marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani
- 06.06.2026 [12:31]
Top stories update
- 06.06.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan`s Independence Day and Culture Days marked in Turkmenistan
- 06.06.2026 [11:51]