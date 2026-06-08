Turkish Foreign Ministry: We hope that a final peace agreement will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Istanbul, June 8, AZERTAC

Türkiye welcomes the successful completion of the parliamentary elections in Armenia in a peaceful and orderly environment and wishes the results to be beneficial for the Armenian people, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed hope that the post-election period will create favorable conditions for the signing of a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. To this end, Türkiye will continue, as it has done so far, to contribute to regional stability and prosperity on the basis of the common interests of the countries of the region.