Turkish Foreign Ministry: We proudly celebrate 16th anniversary of signing of Nakhchivan Agreement

Istanbul, October 3, AZERTAC

“We proudly celebrate 3 October Turkic States Cooperation Day, and the 16th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Organization of Turkic States,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement regarding 3 October Turkic States Cooperation Day.

“Embodying our shared values and commitment to integration, the Organization of Turkic States will continue to serve peace, prosperity and stability in its region and beyond,” the Ministry added.