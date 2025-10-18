Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

Ankara, October 18, AZERTAC

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulated Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry of the fraternal country shared a post on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

The post emphasizes the unwavering unity of the two fraternal countries, stating: "We sincerely greet the fraternal people of Azerbaijan. We will always be united in the context of the phrase 'One nation, two states.' Long live Türkiye and Azerbaijan!"

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent