Türkiye aims to implement a comprehensive transformation in the building sector, ministry official says

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“Türkiye has been working intensively for many years to transform the building sector and improve legislation in this area. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change aims to implement a comprehensive transformation in the building sector,” said Hüseyin Namık Sandıkchı, a representative of the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, during the roundtable on Building Energy Performance Certification and Digital Building Passports held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

According to him, Türkiye’s cooperation in the field of improving buildings energy efficiency that began in Azerbaijan and continues successfully, is likewise progressing with partners such as Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Somalia.