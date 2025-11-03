Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, November 3, AZERTAC

Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza in Istanbul on Monday.

During the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Türkiye bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening cooperation across the political, economic, and defense spheres. Both sides also agreed to continue working together on the issue of Palestine, particularly in efforts to establish sustainable peace in Gaza.

The two leaders reaffirmed the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual support that continue to underpin Pakistan–Türkiye relations and agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues.