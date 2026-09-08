The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Türkiye posts strongest OECD gains in all 3 subjects in PISA academic rankings

Türkiye posts strongest OECD gains in all 3 subjects in PISA academic rankings

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Türkiye posted the greatest improvement among OECD countries across all three subjects in the 2025 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), raising its scores in science, reading, and mathematics despite declines in average performance across OECD countries and participating countries overall, according to Anadolu Agency.

The PISA 2025 results, administered by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and released simultaneously worldwide, evaluate 15-year-old students enrolled in formal education in science, reading, and mathematics through an assessment done every three years. A total of 91 countries and economies took part in the 2025 cycle.

Türkiye has participated in PISA since 2003. The 2025 assessment was done digitally between April 14 and May 16, 2025, with 7,702 Turkish students from 203 schools in 56 provinces across 12 regions taking part.

The results showed particularly strong gains in science, which was designated the main subject for the 2025 cycle. Türkiye scored 494 points in science, 18 points higher than in 2022 and 26 points higher than in 2018.

The OECD average was 482 points, while the average across all participating countries was 443.

Türkiye also narrowed and reversed its previous gap with the OECD average, moving 12 points ahead of the OECD benchmark in science.

In reading, Türkiye's average score rose 16 points from 2022 to 472, while the OECD average fell to 461 and the overall participating-country average stood at 420. Türkiye therefore scored above both benchmarks.

Türkiye's reading performance also improved substantially over the longer term. In 2018, its score was 21 points below the OECD average; by 2025, it was 11 points above it.

The gap between Türkiye's score and the average across all participating countries widened from 13 points in 2018 to 52 points in 2025.

Mathematics performance

In mathematics, Türkiye boosted its average score by nine points from 2022 to 462.

The OECD average was 463, while the average across all participating countries was 429. Türkiye therefore remained above the overall international average and reached the OECD average.

The results also showed significant improvements in the share of high-performing students.

In science, the proportion of Turkish students performing at the highest levels rose from 4% in 2022 to 7.4% in 2025, surpassing the OECD average of 7.2% for the first time.

In reading, the proportion jumped from 1.9% to 4.2%, while in mathematics it rose from 5.4% to 7.9%.

Türkiye also raised the proportion of students reaching at least the minimum performance level in all three subjects. The shares of students achieving both minimum and high performance levels reached their highest levels in PISA's history.

The country's rankings improved across all three subjects.

Among the 91 participating countries and economies, Türkiye ranked 19th in science, up from 34th among 81 participants in 2022, 18th in reading, up from 36th, and 28th in mathematics, up from 39th.

Among OECD members, Türkiye rose from 29th to 14th in science, from 30th to 13th in reading, and from 32nd to 23rd in mathematics.

Long-term improvement

Over the longer term, Türkiye also substantially improved its relative position.

Between the 2003 and 2025 PISA assessments, Türkiye’s relative ranking position improved 64% in science, 60% in reading, and 52% in mathematics. In 2003, Türkiye ranked 35th in science, 33rd in reading, and 34th in mathematics.

The improvement is notable against a broader decline in average OECD performance.

Compared with Türkiye's first PISA assessment in 2003, its science score rose from 434 to 494, its reading score from 441 to 472, and its mathematics score from 423 to 462.

According to the results, Türkiye was the only OECD member country to increase its scores in all three subjects over the past decade.

It was also the OECD country with the largest score increases in all three areas compared with the 2022 assessment.

The reports also highlighted improvements in students' physical and social learning environments.

According to the assessment, survey data indicated that physical and social learning environments in Türkiye were better than the OECD average.

The report also found that improvements in shortages and quality of education personnel in Türkiye were greater than the OECD average.

As a result, education in Türkiye was found to be less affected than in OECD countries by shortages and quality-related shortcomings among education personnel.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Türkiye's PISA 2025 results were an important indicator of progress in education. In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, he congratulated teachers, students, and the education community.

"PISA 2025 results showing that Türkiye is the only OECD country to meaningfully increase its score in all three areas of science, reading and mathematics is an important indicator of the progress we have made in education," Yilmaz said.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

PISA test reveals alarming drop in reading and math skills
  • 08.09.2026 [19:50]

PISA test reveals alarming drop in reading and math skills

Sudan’s healthcare system on brink of collapse, MSF warns
  • 08.09.2026 [19:47]

Sudan’s healthcare system on brink of collapse, MSF warns

Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia
  • 08.09.2026 [19:04]

Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia

Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter making clear they remain non-working royals
  • 08.09.2026 [18:09]

Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter making clear they remain non-working royals

Trump posts map appearing to show North America, other territories as part of US
  • 08.09.2026 [16:37]

Trump posts map appearing to show North America, other territories as part of US

Finland's largest Viking Age silver coin hoard discovered
  • 08.09.2026 [16:29]

Finland's largest Viking Age silver coin hoard discovered

Prince George begins first day at a rainy Eton College
  • 08.09.2026 [16:27]

Prince George begins first day at a rainy Eton College

Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister
  • 08.09.2026 [15:33]

Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister

Wildfire smoke causes nearly 100,000 excess deaths a year - UN
  • 08.09.2026 [15:21]

Wildfire smoke causes nearly 100,000 excess deaths a year - UN

Azerbaijan achieves second-largest leap globally in PISA report

  • [20:36]

Baku Climate Action Week day two highlights new directions and partnership opportunities for climate action

  • [20:28]

Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation

  • [20:04]

Top stories update

  • [20:00]

PISA test reveals alarming drop in reading and math skills

  • [19:50]

Sudan’s healthcare system on brink of collapse, MSF warns

  • [19:47]

Azerbaijan, Huawei Technologies discuss opportunities for digital and green transformation

  • [19:42]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties’ members pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [19:38]

Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss prospects for expanding energy cooperation

  • [19:34]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation

  • [19:26]

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia

  • [19:24]

Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia

  • [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

  • [19:00]

AzerGold concludes 7th mobile medical examination campaign

  • [18:55]

BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”

  • [18:21]

Türkiye posts strongest OECD gains in all 3 subjects in PISA academic rankings

  • [18:17]

Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee

  • [18:16]

Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter making clear they remain non-working royals

  • [18:09]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increase by more than 17 percent in January–August

  • [18:02]

Religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Shusha

  • [17:44]

Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes

  • [17:40]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation

  • [17:36]

Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth

  • [17:04]

AZAL resumes scheduled flights to Jeddah

  • [17:03]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture

  • [16:47]

Trump posts map appearing to show North America, other territories as part of US

  • [16:37]

Turkish Airlines to replace Standard Chartered as Liverpool’s front-of-shirt sponsor

  • [16:30]

Finland's largest Viking Age silver coin hoard discovered

  • [16:29]

Prince George begins first day at a rainy Eton College

  • [16:27]

Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article

  • [16:20]

President appoints Chairman and members of Media and Broadcasting Council

  • [16:11]

TRACECA and UNECE sum up results of 22nd International Seminar on building multimodal digital Trans-Caspian Corridor in Baku

  • [16:00]

BCAW 2026 features “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” roundtable

  • [15:36]

Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister

  • [15:33]

COP31 CEO: Discussions held at Baku Climate Action Week are of great importance for COP31

  • [15:29]

Wildfire smoke causes nearly 100,000 excess deaths a year - UN

  • [15:21]

Baku hosts international conference on Security and Cooperation in the South Caucasus

  • [14:33]

BCAW 2026: Advantages and Challenges of AI-integration to the Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems

  • [13:51]

Azerbaijan continues to play active role in global environmental and climate agenda

  • [13:19]

Ismail Serageldin calls for integrated water use to enhance resilience of the Caspian Sea

  • [12:43]

Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data

  • [12:35]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker addresses 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians

  • [12:29]

Transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, agriculture minister says

  • [12:22]

China's foreign trade jumps 17.6% in first 8 months of 2026

  • [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

  • [12:15]

AIR Center Chairman: Azerbaijan serves as a vital geopolitical bridge between the conflicts in the North and South

  • [12:09]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Mukhtar Babayev: Agriculture is of exceptional importance in mitigating negative impacts of climate change

  • [11:45]

Eiffel Tower shut by staff protest after female workers moved for religious visit

  • [11:10]

September 8 marks International Literacy Day

  • [10:47]

Fourth phase of NATO DEEP Teacher Professional Development Course conducted

  • [10:44]

Gold prices fall, silver prices rise on global markets

  • [10:41]

Oil prices continue to rise in global markets

  • [10:41]

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions

  • [10:16]

Azerbaijani oil sells for $107

  • [10:13]

Officers injured, vehicles damaged in UK anti-migrant protest

  • 07.09.2026 [20:53]

King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

  • 07.09.2026 [20:22]

Top stories update

  • 07.09.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan provides over 36 tons of electrical equipment to Ukraine’s Kyiv region

  • 07.09.2026 [19:42]

BCAW 2026 focuses on cross-border renewable energy certificates for regional connectivity

  • 07.09.2026 [19:33]

AI could pose 'existential' risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns

  • 07.09.2026 [19:09]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance

  • 07.09.2026 [19:04]

BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement

  • 07.09.2026 [18:36]

bp supports renewable energy education at local universities

  • 07.09.2026 [18:35]

LNG traffic through Hormuz hit harder than oil flows

  • 07.09.2026 [18:18]

® Azerbaijan’s leading tech and finance companies launch “MoveUP” to accelerate digital future

  • 07.09.2026 [17:47]

‘ADB and the Central Bank’s longstanding cooperation has helped strengthen resilience in Azerbaijan’s financial sector and develop human capital’

  • 07.09.2026 [17:42]

VI World Nomad Games: International chef's competition held in Kyrgyzstan

  • 07.09.2026 [17:12]

Türkiye aims to implement a comprehensive transformation in the building sector, ministry official says

  • 07.09.2026 [17:11]

Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model promoted during UN’s ESCAP sessions

  • 07.09.2026 [17:10]

Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings

  • 07.09.2026 [17:05]

BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development

  • 07.09.2026 [17:02]

Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of cooperation in youth and sports

  • 07.09.2026 [16:53]

Volcanic ash continues to disrupt flights in Indonesia, thousands stranded

  • 07.09.2026 [16:50]

® Azercell and ADA University organize AI training program for students

  • 07.09.2026 [16:45]

Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves reach record high

  • 07.09.2026 [16:43]

ANAMA: over 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week

  • 07.09.2026 [16:35]

BCAW2026 features discussion on “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining in a Fragmented World”

  • 07.09.2026 [16:32]

Bulgarian Defense Ministry delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 07.09.2026 [16:17]

AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026

  • 07.09.2026 [16:02]

Stunning Roman-era mosaic discovered in Türkiye features 'Emerald' the cat and 'Ocean' the dog

  • 07.09.2026 [16:00]

New edition of “IRS-Naslediye” magazine explores legacy of Khagani Shirvani and significant chapters in Azerbaijan’s history

  • 07.09.2026 [15:38]

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs over next two years

  • 07.09.2026 [15:34]

Simon Stiell: Azerbaijan contributed to significant progress in advancing climate finance at COP29

  • 07.09.2026 [15:33]

Avalanche in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria kills 11, injures 6

  • 07.09.2026 [15:23]

Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President

  • 07.09.2026 [15:09]

New training period begins in Azerbaijan Army

  • 07.09.2026 [14:43]

IRENA Director-General: The energy transition is both an economic and strategic necessity

  • 07.09.2026 [13:54]

AzerGold conducts first drilling and blasting operation at Soyudlu gold deposit

  • 07.09.2026 [13:47]

Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council to establish new cooperation format

  • 07.09.2026 [13:47]

Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Week has become a key platform for global climate action

  • 07.09.2026 [13:45]

COP31 CEO: COP29 legacy has created a solid foundation

  • 07.09.2026 [13:31]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 07.09.2026 [13:27]

From dance floor to war: China readies humanoid robots for combat

  • 07.09.2026 [13:24]

Presidential representative: Accelerating electrification will be a key priority at COP31

  • 07.09.2026 [12:54]

“The Legend of the Pomegranate” solo exhibition by Narmin Najaff to open at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 07.09.2026 [12:37]

Yalchin Rafiyev: At COP29, Azerbaijan worked actively to elevate transparency to the political level

  • 07.09.2026 [12:27]

Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq visit Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • 07.09.2026 [12:26]

COP29 President: Azerbaijan is building on its traditional role as an energy producer to become an increasingly important green energy producer and connector

  • 07.09.2026 [12:25]

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off

  • 07.09.2026 [12:06]