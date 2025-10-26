TURKPA Secretary General meets with Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States

Baku, October 26, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan met in Ankara on October 25 with Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Binali Yıldırım.

The Chairman of the Council of Elders congratulated the Secretary General on assuming his duties and wished him success in his future activities.

Ramil Hasan shared his views on the issues on the Assembly’s agenda and informed Binali Yıldırım about TURKPA’s current initiatives and future activities aimed at deepening parliamentary dialogue and strengthening solidarity among Turkic states.

The Secretary General noted that such activities are being successfully continued and implemented during Kazakhstan’s current chairmanship.

Binali Yıldırım reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the ideals of Turkic unity and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the TURKPA framework.

The discussions also covered the ongoing expansion of fraternal relations and the consolidation of the unity of Turkic states.

The Secretary General was accompanied by his deputies Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali.