TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety
Baku, October 18, AZERTAC
On October 17, in Astana, Kazakhstan, the TURKPA delegation led by Secretary General Ramil Hasan met with Ambassador Berik Aryn, Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Safety (IOFS).
Congratulating Ramil Hasan on his assumption of the post of Secretary General, the IOFS Director General emphasized his professionalism and valuable contributions to fostering the unity and integration of the Turkic world.
During the meeting, Berik Aryn briefed the TURKPA delegation about the mission, structure and core programs of the organization.
Conveying his gratitude to Berik Aryn, Ramil Hasan lauded the efficacy of the deliberation and the constructive nature of the meeting.
The parties agreed to explore joint initiatives within the activities of both organizations.
