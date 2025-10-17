‘TURKPA serves as an important platform for strengthening interparliamentary dialogue among member countries’

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

“TURKPA occupies a special place within the system of Turkic integration, serving as an important platform for strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and coordinating legislative initiatives among member countries,” said Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as he met with TURKPA Secretary General, Ambassador Ramil Hasan.

Maulen Ashimbayev congratulated Secretary General on his returning as TURKPA Secretary General and assumption of office and wished him every success in new period.

Ramil Hasan thanked Ashimbayev for warm reception of TURKPA delegation and expressed his sincere appreciation for the close cooperation and keen interest of the Kazakh Senate in further strengthening interparliamentary ties within the Turkic world.

The Secretary General commended the successful conduct of the TURKPA Plenary Session held in June this year in Astana, during which a number of model laws were adopted and the Astana Declaration of the 14th Plenary Session of TURKPA was approved.

Expressing his confidence that TURKPA is entering a new phase of dynamism and constructive engagement among the Turkic parliaments, Ashimbayev stressed TURKPA’s ongoing efforts to harmonize legislation among member states as an important step towards deeper integration within the Turkic world.

The parties also discussed the outcomes of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala and the key points of the Gabala Declaration, which aim to deepen integration among OTS member states across major sectors of the economy, strengthen mutual support on international issues, promote regional security, and foster cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Speaker of Senate highlighted that Kazakhstan, as the current Chair of TURKPA, stands ready to provide full support to the Organization’s initiatives aimed at serving the common interests and prosperity of the Turkic states and peoples.