Two Azerbaijani gymnasts ready for action at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani gymnasts will demonstrate their skills at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, to take place in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Rasul Ahmadzade and Ramin Damirov are set to represent the country at the tournament.

The 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will bring together nearly 100 gymnasts from 20 countries.