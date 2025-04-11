Two-day international conference themed “The Future Model of Nurse and Physician Education in Garabagh” gets underway at Garabagh University

Khankendi, April 11, AZERTAC

A two-day international conference themed “The Future Model of Nurse and Physician Education in Garabagh” has kicked off at Garabagh University .

Organized by the Garabagh University Clinic, the event brought together university rectors from abroad and professional experts specialized in the medical field.

Addressing the event, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University welcomed the guests and emphasized that such events provide an essential platform for discussing innovative approaches.

Rector Bayramov provided detailed insight into the university's achievements in the teaching process and its future goals, adding that the university would continue its mission of advancing medical education.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Samir Babayev, Director General of Garabagh University Clinic, noted that the conference aims to determine teaching models, competency frameworks, and management structures for programs such as "Medicine and Nursing."

He also added that during the sessions the Clinic would apply Kern's 6-step approach which is widely used in medical education.

According to him, the conference's methodology would contribute to forming teaching programs that meet both international standards and local needs.

The conference will continue with panel discussions, speeches, group work, and presentations on various topics.