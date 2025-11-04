Two dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi slams into Philippines with winds up to 200kmph

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Over 17,000 families have been affected so far by Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) with one reported fatality, PNA reported citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its updated report, the NDRRMC said the 17,124 affected families, equivalent to 59,918 persons, are from Region 6 (Western Visayas), Negros Island Region, Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), and Caraga.

The NDRRMC also said 26,327 families were preemptively evacuated in Mimaropa, Regions 6, 7, 8, and Caraga.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 9,170 families are staying in 362 evacuation centers while 3,300 are taking temporary shelter in other places.

The lone fatality undergoing validation was reported in Central Visayas, the NDRRMC said. There are still no reported injuries due to the cyclone.

Acting Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., meanwhile, placed Police Regional Offices near Tino's projected path on standby for immediate deployment to ensure that affected communities will be aided quickly.

He also reminded police officers to help in the evacuation measures being enforced by local government units, especially for those residing in coastal areas.

Tino decelerated and weakened over the Iloilo Strait, according to weather bureau PAGASA's 2 p.m. bulletin.

It was last estimated over the coastal waters of Jordan, Guimaras, moving west southwest at 25 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph