Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage

October 2

Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th storm to appear in the East Sea this year, together with its circulation, has left 194 people dead, missing, or injured and caused an estimated economic loss of about 8.78 trillion VND (332.51 million USD) , according to VNA.

As of 6pm on October 1, the typhoon, along with subsequent floods, landslides, and gales, had left 34 people dead, 20 missing, and 140 injured. It also caused 153 houses to collapse, and damaged or unroofed 154,565 others, reported the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

In agriculture, 48,714 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated or destroyed, 13,334 hectares of aquaculture damaged, and 383,091 head of livestock and poultry killed or swept away.

The typhoon and its circulation triggered 25 dyke incidents in Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri, and affected 1,130 schools, resulting in widespread damage across northern and central localities.

Flooding, landslides, and traffic blockages occurred at 3,035 sites on roads across Lao Cai, Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri. Meanwhile, 20,022 metres of embankments, riverbanks, and coastlines were eroded in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Tri, and Hue.

In Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri provinces, nearly 2.7 million customers suffered from blackout. Power supply has been restored for over 1.93 million customers while more than 774,000 others still face the power cut. Telecoms services were also disrupted in several localities.

Preliminary economic losses in some provinces were estimated at 75 billion VND for Lao Cai, 528 billion VND for Son La, 1.627 trillion VND for Nghe An, 6 trillion VND for Ha Tinh, and 550 billion VND for Quang Tri.