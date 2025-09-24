Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, struck the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang on Wednesday after killing 17 people in Taiwan and lashing Hong Kong with ferocious winds and heavy rains, according to Reuters.

The typhoon was tracking towards Maoming, one of China's biggest oil refining cities, in Guangdong province.

In Taiwan, 17 people were missing in the eastern Hualien county after a barrier lake overflowed and sent a wall of water into a town, while Ragasa brought Hong Kong to a standstill.

More powerful typhoons are likely to hit southern China due to climate change, said Benjamin Horton, dean of the School of Energy and Environment at the City University of Hong Kong, after a summer of record-breaking rainfall.

"The weather experienced in Hong Kong this summer is only a taste of what is to come," Horton said.

Officials in Taiwan are used to moving people out of potential danger zones swiftly as the island is frequently hit by typhoons, but many residents in the tourist town of Guangfu said they were given insufficient warning when a lake overflowed during Tuesday's torrential rains brought by Ragasa.

In Hong Kong, where huge waves crashed over areas of the Asian financial hub's eastern and southern shoreline, some roads and residential properties were submerged.

At the Fullerton Hotel on the island's south, videos on social media showed seawater surging through glass doors. No injury has been reported, the hotel told Reuters.

China's marine authority issued its highest red wave warning for the first time this year, forecasting storm surges of up to 2.8 metres (9 feet) in parts of Guangdong province, as Ragasa headed towards the densely populated Pearl River Delta.

Ragasa formed over the Western Pacific last week. Fuelled by warm seas and favourable atmospheric conditions, the tropical cyclone rapidly intensified to become a Category 5 super typhoon on Monday with winds exceeding 260 kph (162 mph).

It has since weakened, but was still powerful enough to bring down trees and power lines.

"Authorities have taken lessons from Hato and Mangkhut, which both caused billions of dollars in damage in 2017 and 2018," said Chim Lee, a senior energy and climate change specialist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"The Pearl River Delta is one of the best-prepared regions for typhoons, so we're not expecting major disruptions. One change this year is that the Hong Kong stock market has stayed open during typhoons - a sign of how resilient the infrastructure has become," he said.

That said, Zijin Gold International delayed its $3.2 billion IPO in Hong Kong on Wednesday.