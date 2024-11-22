UAE Chief Climate Negotiator for COP28: Achieving sustainable development goals is key to tackling climate change

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“Achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and enhancing global cooperation are the key to combating climate change,” said Hana Alhashimi, UAE Chief Climate Negotiator for COP28, as she addressed the event on the theme “From Baku to Belem: Joint mitigation and adaptation Amazon Regional Mechanism for the integral and sustainable management of forest" held as part of COP29.

The UAE Chief Climate Negotiator described the targets set for stopping deforestation and restoring damaged forests by 2030 as a key step towards delivering climate goals. Noting that forests are indispensable in protecting the water cycle, playing the role of “the lungs of the planet”, Hana Alhashimi said: “With nature being one of the main decisive tools in tackling climate change, we must support the efforts of developing countries, ensuring no party is left behind.”