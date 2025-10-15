UAE continues preparing aid ship for Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The United Arab Emirates continues loading the “UAE Humanitarian Ship” with food, medical, and shelter supplies under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” for delivery to the Gaza Strip, according to WAM.

This ongoing effort underscores the UAE’s continuous commitment to a swift humanitarian response and to providing urgent relief to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The shipment is being prepared in coordination with several humanitarian and charitable organisations, highlighting the country’s unified national effort and its rapid response to deliver emergency assistance to Gaza.

“Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” reflects the UAE’s enduring humanitarian approach and its dedication to assisting those in need through close cooperation among its aid institutions.