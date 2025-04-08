UAE foreign minister informed about peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation, partnership within regional and international organizations, as well as the current situation in the region. The sides hailed the cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy.

The parties noted the importance of political dialogue and the mechanism of political consultations in fostering cooperation between the two countries.

The two stressed the significance of continuing mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations.

Minster Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the ongoing reconstruction efforts and peace agenda in the post-conflict period in the region, the current challenges, including the mine threat, as well as the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia and in a number of legislative acts.

FM Bayramov praised the importance of the UAE’s support in the field of demining, as well as its support provided to the projects carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The two also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest at the meeting.