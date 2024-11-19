UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“The water scarcity issue in warm climates is a daily challenge for our country, compelling us to innovate continuously,” stated Amna Al Dahak, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, during the panel discussion on "COP to COP Agrifood Legacies: A Key to Achieving Global Climate Goals" at COP29.

She highlighted the UAE’s call for global collaboration on water scarcity solutions at COP28, emphasizing a collective commitment to addressing climate challenges and transforming national food systems.

"We are delighted to witness the launch of the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan. This initiative marks a significant step forward, and we eagerly anticipate advancing this mission further at COP30," the Minister concluded.