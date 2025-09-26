UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The Nahr Al Hayat Fund, a healthcare initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has organised a four-day medical camp for children with serious illnesses in the Union of the Comoros, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Moroni, according to WAM.

The camp was set up in a village near the capital, where it provided comprehensive medical examinations, healthcare, and medication to dozens of children.

The Fund’s management commended the UAE Embassy in Moroni for its support in facilitating the camp’s success.

Since its launch two years ago, the Nahr Al Hayat Fund has treated nearly 2,500 children across seven countries: Jordan, Tanzania, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Morocco, and the Union of the Comoros.

The fund has also implemented a new strategy to expand the number of beneficiaries. This includes arranging and covering the costs of transferring children abroad for treatment when local medical services are inadequate, while ensuring they receive care locally if the required facilities are available.

It also established partnerships with highly specialised hospitals, forming a network of distinguished partnerships with cadres and volunteer medical teams and involving them in creating a better future for children worldwide.