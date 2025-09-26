UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Baku, September 26, AZERTAC
The Nahr Al Hayat Fund, a healthcare initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has organised a four-day medical camp for children with serious illnesses in the Union of the Comoros, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Moroni, according to WAM.
The camp was set up in a village near the capital, where it provided comprehensive medical examinations, healthcare, and medication to dozens of children.
The Fund’s management commended the UAE Embassy in Moroni for its support in facilitating the camp’s success.
Since its launch two years ago, the Nahr Al Hayat Fund has treated nearly 2,500 children across seven countries: Jordan, Tanzania, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Morocco, and the Union of the Comoros.
The fund has also implemented a new strategy to expand the number of beneficiaries. This includes arranging and covering the costs of transferring children abroad for treatment when local medical services are inadequate, while ensuring they receive care locally if the required facilities are available.
It also established partnerships with highly specialised hospitals, forming a network of distinguished partnerships with cadres and volunteer medical teams and involving them in creating a better future for children worldwide.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
EANA elects new President
- [14:04]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]
President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
- 25.09.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto
- 25.09.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
- 25.09.2025 [20:34]
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 25.09.2025 [20:07]
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management
- 25.09.2025 [20:03]
Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 25.09.2025 [19:52]
Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap
- 25.09.2025 [19:41]
AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate
- 25.09.2025 [19:38]
Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN
- 25.09.2025 [19:36]
Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market
- 25.09.2025 [19:23]
Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient
- 25.09.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan
- 25.09.2025 [19:13]
AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season
- 25.09.2025 [18:28]
Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York
- 25.09.2025 [18:05]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions
- 25.09.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone
- 25.09.2025 [18:00]
Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget
- 25.09.2025 [17:48]
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance
- 25.09.2025 [17:17]
ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue
- 25.09.2025 [16:50]
® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”
- 25.09.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan
- 25.09.2025 [15:17]