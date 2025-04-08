The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dhabi

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Türkiye have convened the second session of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) in Abu Dhabi, according to the WAM.

Building on the success of the first session held in Istanbul in 2023, the event sought to further expand the two nations’ trade and commercial relations and support the goals of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force on 1st September 2023.

The meeting, co-chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ömer Bolat, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, heralded rapid progress of UAE-Turkish relations following the CEPA implementation and subsequent first session of the JETCO.

The two ministers were joined at the Commission by Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, and Juma Mohamed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy.

The conversations during the session covered sectors such as trade and trade finance, investment, green economy, services, advanced technology and industry, customs, regulation and standards, including Halal accreditation and collaboration in joint projects in third countries.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi stated, “The Joint Economic and Trade Commission is a cornerstone of our strategy to elevate UAE-Türkiye economic relations. By leveraging this platform, we can pinpoint key opportunities for our exporters, foster investment in priority sectors, and build a resilient framework for sustainable growth. Our collaboration under the CEPA has already yielded impressive results, contributing to a threefold increase in bilateral non-oil trade since 2021, and we are committed to deepening this partnership to unlock even greater potential.”

For his part, Bolat said, “Turkish companies have undertaken 149 projects worth $17.7 billion in the UAE to date. This figure makes the UAE the 10th most important country in the world where Turkish companies undertake projects. Through this meeting, we have taken steps to achieve our goal of increasing bilateral relations and growing mutually beneficial economic prosperity on behalf of both our nations and both our people. The UAE is, and remains, one of our most important economic partners in this regard.”

In line with the intended goals of the JETCO, the Commission also featured the inaugural meeting of the UAE-Türkiye CEPA Joint Committee, which sought to assess the impact of the deal to date, share data and experiences, review implementation issues, refine tariffs and quotas and recommend amendments.

The ministerial minutes of both the Joint Committee meeting and the JETCO were signed by Al Zeyoudi and Bolat.

The JETCO was followed by a high-level roundtable featuring representatives of leading companies and investors from both countries to exchange ideas and explore high-potential investment and partnership opportunities.

During the roundtable, Al Zeyoudi said, “In front of us is the opportunity to increase trade flows and investment activities between our business communities. The CEPA has opened the door, but it is the enterprise and energy of the private sector that will ensure we continue to march through it, and meetings such as this are vital to ensure we understand where the opportunities exist – and how we can best unlock them.”

The sessions in Abu Dhabi reflect robust ties between the UAE and Türkiye, which in recent years have seen joint economic collaboration in dynamic, high-growth sectors, including financial services, agriculture, logistics, transport, and tourism.

