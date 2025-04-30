UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on multiple charges including robbery and battery, held on more than $500K bond

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was arrested and booked into Escambia County Jail in Florida on a multitude of charges including robbery and battery, according to MMA Fighting.

Dumas is currently in custody and he’s being held on $558,500 bond, per online court records obtained by MMA Fighting.

While the full details around his arrest haven’t been revealed, Dumas was arrested based on several charges with the most serious being robbery at a residence, which is listed as a “home invasion without firearm or weapon.” That charge alone came with a $500,000 bond.

Dumas was also arrested on felony battery charges and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon.

Two additional charges listed on Dumas’ arrest record include possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs/controlled substance without prescription.

He was booked into jail on Wednesday and remains in custody at this time.

Of course this is not Dumas’ first run in with law enforcement while he’s been under contract with the UFC. He was arrested on felony battery charges back in February 2024 but the charges were eventually dismissed.

Online records show that Dumas has been arrested more than a dozen times in Escambia County.

The 29-year-old fighter last fought at UFC 314 where he suffered a first round TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk.